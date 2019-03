CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MIT police are looking to return a found ring to its owner.

The ring is inscribed with the date 6/17/90 and a set of initials.

Anyone who recognizes the ring and can name the initials is encouraged to call Sgt. DeForitis at paulajmd@mit.edu.

**LOST & FOUND** we are trying to unite a ring with its owner. The ring is inscribed with the date 6/17/90 and initials. If you recognize this ring and can name the initials inscribed, please contact Sgt. DeForitis at paulajmd@mit.edu, we’d like to get this back to you! pic.twitter.com/kZpifNf97q — MIT Police (@MITPolice) March 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)