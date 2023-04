CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MIT researchers have developed a robot that can dribble a soccer ball.

The robot, named “Dribblebot,” has multiple different sensors that tell it where the ball is and what terrain it’s on.

Dribblebot also has a recovery controller so it can get back up if it falls down.

