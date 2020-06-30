‘More and more’ shark teeth are turning up on Mass. beaches

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People are reportedly finding “more and more” white shark teeth on Massachusetts beaches now that shark season is officially underway.

Autumn Carveiro recently found a tooth larger than a quarter on Nauset Beach in Eastham, according to a tweet by MA Sharks that was retweeted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“Such a great (white) find!” the conservancy said in a tweet.

Such a great (white) find! https://t.co/LtWrcyK2UU — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) June 26, 2020

With Fourth of July weekend just days away, officials on Cape Cod are warning visitors that the area also attracts other summertime travelers: great white sharks.

Cape Cod National Seashore Chief Ranger Leslie Reynolds warned at a recent news conference that the powerful predators are coming close enough to shore to be a concern for swimmers.

At least two shark attacks on seals have recently been reported off Orleans.

Dr. Greg Skomal, of Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, tagged the three great white sharks off Monomoy earlier this month.

“Any deep water close to the shoreline…there’s a potential that there’s a shark hunting in that area,” Skomal told 7NEWS at the time.

Skomal did stress that the probability of being attacked by a shark is really low.

