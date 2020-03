More than 170 Beth Israel Lahey Health employees test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 170 employees across the Beth Israel Lahey Health system have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.

A total of 172 workers at 11 of the 14 Beth Israel Lahey Health facilities have contracted the virus, a spokesperson for the healthcare system said.

Sixty-eight of the cases originated at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and 45 cases are from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

There were also positive cases reported at Beverly Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, BILH Continuing Services, BILH Continuing Care, and BILH Primary Care.

The cases include both patient-facing and non-patient-facing staff.

There was no word on the condition of those who tested positive.

