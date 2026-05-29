BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium’s aerial survey team spotted more than 200 humpback whales off the coast of Cape Cod on a single survey Wednesday.

The Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life aerial survey team saw a total of 222 whales east of Cape Cod, something the agency said is an exciting sign that whale activity is ramping up in the region.

Aquarium researchers said they observed a range of behaviors for the whales, including bubble-net feeding, kick-feeding, lunging, breaching, and flipper-slapping.

The New England Aquarium’s aerial survey team has been conducting surveys across New England since 2011, collecting long-term data on whales, dolphins, sharks, sea turtles, and other marine species. The aquarium said the team’s work helps researchers monitor population trends, animal health, and habitat use.

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