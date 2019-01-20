Morning high tide brings coastal flooding to Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore residents were dealing with localized areas of coastal flooding as a storm system moved through during Sunday’s high tide.

The National Weather Service issued coastal flooding advisories for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Eastern Plymouth counties as the first winter storm of the year moves through New England, bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m.

In Scituate, homes overlooking the ocean were boarded up as waves crashed over the seawall.

Firefighters in Duxbury shared photos of coastal flooding in their community.

Starting to see some road #flooding with the high tide in #Duxbury on Washington St. Use caution in the area. #DXFD #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/0s8eloRmqt — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 20, 2019

Click Here for our latest 7News weather forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)