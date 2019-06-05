Mother emotional as Blackstone ‘house of horrors’ trial continues

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Blackstone mother accused of murdering two of her infant children appeared to cry in court on Wednesday as several people testified about the squalid living conditions inside her home.

Erika Murray showed emotion during the second day of the trial at Worcester Superior Court, wiping tears as a social worker described the living conditions of the children she is accused of killing in 2014.

Related: Neighbor describes trash-strewn, insect-infested ‘house of horrors’ as trial for mom charged in babies’ deaths opens

“Her clothes that she had on was stained, dirty, like I said, feces on it like it was stiff like it had dried up,” social worker Walter McClain said. “We brought her to the car and she was just limp. No muscle tone whatsoever.”

Four living children were removed from the home. Three dead babies were also found in the trash-strewn and insect-infested house.

Murray’s lawyers say she is mentally ill and that there is no evidence that she committed a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)