Mother issues warning after Mississippi girl diagnosed with ‘tick paralysis’

GRENADA, Miss. (WHDH) — A mother in Mississippi is warning parents after her 5-year-old daughter’s close call after a tick bite.

The mother of little Kailyn Kirk says when her daughter woke up Wednesday morning, she said she couldn’t feel her legs.

After finding a tick in her daughter’s hair, the mother said she rushed her little girl to the hospital.

After testing, Kailyn was diagnosed with tick paralysis.

The CDC recommends showering within two hours of coming indoors to reduce the risk of getting Lyme Disease and other tickborne diseases.

