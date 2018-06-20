Mother, young son hit by car in Dartmouth Mall parking lot

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a mother and her young son were struck by a car Tuesday night in the Dartmouth Mall parking lot, officials said.

Officers responding around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian found a 27-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy who were hit by an SUV.

Karina Maldonado, of Providence, and her son were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No charges were immediately filed. The crash is under investigation.

