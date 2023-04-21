REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 44-year-old man from East Boston was killed after authorities say he lost control of his motorcycle in Revere Thursday night, crashing near Revere Beach.

Juan Alvarez was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital from the scene of the crash on North Shore Road at Agawam Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

MSP spokesperson David Procopio said Alvarez appeared to lose control of his motorcycle before crashing and possibly striking a guardrail, resulting in severe injuries.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Procopio said what caused Alvarez to lose control remains under investigation.

