Motorcyclist flown to hospital after serious crash on I-495 in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was flown to a Boston hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Westford on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway around 6:30 a.m. found a motorcyclist on the ground suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Boston. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The ramp from Boston Road was temporarily closed.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)