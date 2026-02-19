BOSTON (WHDH) - The four members of the Massachusetts State Police who have been charged in connection with the death of State Police Recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia will be suspended with pay, the Massachusetts State Police announced Thursday.

Lieutenant Jennifer Penton, Trooper Casey LaMonte, Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, and Trooper David Montanez had all previously been on administrative leave.

Lieutenant Penton, the supervisor at the time of Delgado-Garcia’s death, is facing charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Participating in a Training Program Involving Physical Exercise, and Perjury. A Grand Jury found that Penton lied under oath about when she learned Delgado-Garcia had suffered a possible concussion.

Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper David Montanez, and Trooper Casey LaMonte each face charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Participating in a Training Program Involving Physical Exercise.

On September 13, 2024, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he sustained while training to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper. He was repeatedly punched in the head by another recruit during boxing training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree. His autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, and a neck fracture, according to attorneys for his family.

