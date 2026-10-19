LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper was injured when he was struck by a car Sunday night in Lowell.

According to officials, the trooper stopped a driver for a license plate violation.

“According to preliminary information, the operator was removed from the vehicle and questioned about a bag of what appeared to be marijuana in the car,” police said in a statement. “At this point, the operator got back into the car and fled, striking the trooper.”

State police issued a BOLO order for the vehicle and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect, a 23-year-old male from Methuen, faces charges of: Felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor mehicle, marked lanes violation, number plate violation, no inspection sticker, furnishing marijuana to a person under 21 years old, and failure to stop for police.

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