MSPCA: Dog flu has arrived in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Angell Animal Medical Center has confirmed its first case of canine flu this year.

A six-month-old poodle was treated and released on Aug. 14 after a two-day stay at the hospital, officials said.

When the poodle arrived at the hospital, it was suffering from a high fever and cough, prompting staffers to activate an infection control plan. No other dogs at the hospital during that time came down with flu, according to the MSPCA.

The dog was treated with fluids and antibiotics as veterinarians disinfected every surface as a precaution, Dr. Virginia Sinnott of Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit said.

Veterinarians are now urging owners of at-risk dogs to consider vaccinating their pets against the highly contagious virus.

“We cannot confirm that this case was ‘patient zero’ in Massachusetts, but we do know that this dog had not traveled to states that have recently experienced outbreaks of flu,” Sinnott said. “We must, therefore, recommend dog owners take preventative measures to reduce their pet’s chances of contracting the virus.”

Canine flu is not fatal in most cases and it does not pose a threat to humans, cats or other pets.

The odds of dogs contracting the illness after exposure are nearly 100 percent, according to veterinarians.

Sinnott shared the following guidelines to help prevent other dogs from falling ill:

If traveling with dogs to any of the states that have experienced an outbreak (including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and California), steer clear of all dog parks, veterinary hospitals (save for emergency treatment) or other areas in which dogs assemble. Follow Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine’s real-time canine flu tracker for updates on positive tests around the country.

Consider having your dog vaccinated against the flu—but do not mistake vaccination as a sure-fire preventative as there are many different strains and, just like with the human flu vaccine, it is not effective 100 percent of the time. Dr. Sinnott estimates that the vaccine is about 60 percent effective.

Know the primary signs of canine flu which generally include coughing, runny nose, decreased activity, decreased appetite, and generally seeming unwell. If any of these symptoms are present, call your veterinarian immediately.

If your dog is sick, seek treatment at your veterinarian’s office or Angell—but inform staff upon arrival if you suspect flu, and keep well clear of all other dogs in the waiting area(s).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)