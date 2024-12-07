NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have died following a three-vehicle crash on Route 202 in New Salem on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash determined the 89-year-old driver and 74-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles involved had been pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Both were residents of Gardner, their names have not been released.

Several other people from the two other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to Athol Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)