Multiple crashes reported after snow creates slick spots in parts of Bay State

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are warning drivers to take it slow on the roads after overnight snow created slick spots in some areas.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on Interstate 93 southbound at the Interstate 95 cloverleaf on the Reading-Woburn line around 10 p.m. found two vehicles with significant damage, as well as a light pole blocking the exit ramp after being knocked down in the crash, state police said.

One person was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

In Lancaster, a driver suffered serious injuries after a crash left them trapped inside their vehicle.

It took firefighters nearly 55 minutes to remove the driver, who was transported to an area hospital.

Their current condition has not been released.

Sterling Fire responded on a mutual aid assignment to Lancaster during this evening’s storm. It took firefighters nearly 55 minutes to extricate the heavily entrapped patient. The driver was treated by Sterling Paramedics and transported by Lancaster Fire with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/oO9Fx3AyPf — Sterling Fire Department (@FDSterling) January 27, 2021

State police also responded to a rollover crash on Route 28 southbound in Stoneham and a head-on crash on Route 114 in Middleton Tuesday evening.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)