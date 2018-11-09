GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WHDH) — Two New Jersey state troopers pulled an unconscious man from a burning car after he crashed into a guardrail Sunday night.

Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick responding to a car crash in Gloucester Township just before 11:30 p.m. found the driver unconscious with his foot pressed on the accelerator and the car against the guardrail, state police said.

The troopers worked relentlessly to free the driver as the car became engulfed in flames.

O’Connor and Warwick were able to pull the man out and drag him to safety.

Once out of the car, the driver regained consciousness and was deemed uninjured.

The driver declined any further medical attention after an evaluation from EMS.

