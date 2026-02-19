PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A late high school athlete was honored in Peabody, with an emphasis on heart health.

Free heart screenings were offered for people between 10 and 25 years old at the Torigan YMCA on Monday.

The event was in memory of Freddy Espinal, who died in 2024 from a heart attack at age 17 during wrestling practice.

The screenings aim to keep tragedies like Espinal’s death from happening again.

“Not just athletes,” said Espinal’s sister Alexis. “Every kid should have a heart screening done as part of their physical. Just a regular physical is not saving our kids. My brother would be here today if he had got this test done.”

A bill, named Freddy’s Law, has been proposed calling for student athletes to undergo EKGs as part of their sports physicals.

