LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crash victim is making sure to give his beloved German Sheppard plenty of treats after the pup heroically led police to a wrecked pickup truck where the dog owner was found seriously injured and hypothermic on Monday.

“She’s my little guardian angel,” Cam Landry said of his dog, Tinsley. “It’s a miracle how she has that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

Landry and another person had been ejected from a pickup truck on Interstate 89 in Vermont, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Landry’s dog, Tinsley, fled from the wrecked truck and could be seen wandering down the highway into nearby Lebanon, New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire state police trooper and members of the Lebanon Police Department responded to calls about a dog on the highway around 10 p.m. and tried to get close to Tinsley, but she continued to back away.

Tinsley soon led them back into Vermont and to the crash scene.

“They kept following the dog,” New Hampshire State Police Lt. Dan Baldassarre said. “That’s when they realized, ‘Maybe this dog is taking us somewhere,’ and it certainly did.”

The law enforcement members discovered that Landry and a second person had been ejected from the pickup truck and that they were both seriously injured and hypothermic, state police said.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Landry recalled. “The next thing you know, the cops were there and it’s all because of her.”

“I kind of compared it to a, for those who remember, a real-life Lassie situation,” Baldassarre said.

After Landry was released from the hospital, he went home to spend time with Tinsley.

“She never leaves my side, so we’re always together in that truck that got wrecked and she’s always my co-pilot; she’s always with me,” Landry said.

He added that Tinsley was not hurt in the crash.

