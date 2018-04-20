Nahant fire chief saves man’s life while on ski vacation with family

NAHANT, Mass. (WHDH) — Nahant’s fire chief was on vacation with his family when he saved a man’s life on the ski slopes.

“Whether you’re a firefighter, a fire chief, police officer, EMT, paramedic, you’re never really off-duty,” said Nahant Fire Chief Michael Feinberg. He was on vacation at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire with his wife and two sons earlier this week when he saw a man collapse while trying to get on a ski lift. The man had gone into cardiac arrest.

“He was not breathing, he did not have a pulse. I got his jacket off. Another bystander assisted getting his skis off so we could get him onto his back and I started doing CPR,” said Feinberg.

Two off-duty nurses ran over to help Feinberg while his wife found someone to call 911. Feinberg continued CPR and then revived the man with a defibrillator. The man then started breathing again and woke up.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Boston, where he is still recovering. Feinberg said he does not feel like a hero but said situations like this show how important learning CPR is.

“Go out and learn CPR and if the time should come that you should need it, it will come to you. You will remember what to do and you could save a life,” said Feinberg.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)