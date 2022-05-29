BOSTON (WHDH) - While fireworks are a common Memorial Day Weekend sight, astronomers say there may be an even more impressive spectacle to behold in the sky next week.

Astronomers say that Earth is set to pass through the debris trail of a defunct comet which could result in an otherworldly light show around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

While meteor showers aren’t an uncommon occurrence on Earth, Tuesday’s passing with the comet debris has the potential to be classified as a “meteor storm” due to the mass and abundance of debris, according to NASA.

Hopeful observers probably shouldn’t set their alarms yet though. According to NASA, it’s no guarantee Earth receives the lightshow as scheduled.

According to NASA, the event is dependent on the speed the debris enters the atmosphere. If a meteroid enters at a speed greater than 220 miles per hour, there’s a high chance an observer will be able to see it burning through the night sky. Currently some, but not all, of the debris is currently tracking to meet that 220mph threshold.

“This is going to be an all or nothing event,” said Bill Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)