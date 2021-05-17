LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts got to catch a glimpse of NASA’s rocket launch Sunday night.

A suborbital sounding rocket launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to explore energy transport in space.

The launch had been scrubbed multiple days in a row but eventually happened Sunday at 8:36 p.m.

The rocket was visible in the Bay State for about a minute after its launch.

A viewer from Leominster sent 7NEWS a picture of the glowing green vapor coming from the rocket.

