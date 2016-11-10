Nashua man accused of impersonating FBI officer in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington arrested a man Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating an FBI agent and attempting to gain access to a home.

Police said 23-year-old Gannon Kemper LeBlanc, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with impersonating an officer, possessing a stun gun and carrying a firearm without a license, among other charges.

Police responded to Lee Terrace after 7 p.m. following after a couple called 911 to report a suspicious person. Police were informed that the man was wearing a black suit and tie, a black backpack and a black hat with white FBI lettering. Officers said they found LeBlanc at a bus stop and placed him under arrest.

Police said they found a stun gun and loaded .38 caliber handgun in LeBlanc’s backpack, as well as an FBI hat, a knife, leather gloves, rope, duct tape, a ski mask and copies of an FBI flyer being given to residents.

Police said they also found four Post-It notes with names and addresses written on them. Prosecutors said three of the names were people who work at MIT’s Linclon Laboratory. The fourth was an MIT professor.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, Arlington Police do not believe this was a random act,” Arlington Police Frederick Chief Ryan said. “The residents may have been targeted by the suspect, and we do not believe that the community as a whole was in danger.”

LeBlanc was held at police headquarters without bail. His attorney said he has no record and simply asked if he could use the bathroom at the couple’s house.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)