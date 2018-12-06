Nashua, NH police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a missing runaway girl.

Serenity Gammel, 17, was last seen in the area of Concord Street.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

