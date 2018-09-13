Nashua, NH police searching for missing teen girls

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are asking for help finding two missing girls who recently ran away.

Simone Dukes, 17, and Nayelee Alvarez, 16, were last seen together in the area of Concord Street after leaving their residence on foot.

Simone is described as an African-American girl standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nayelee is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 127 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)