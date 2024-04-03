People across New England are bracing for heavy rain, strong winds, and even the chance of snow.

The storm is set to last through Thursday, with rain beginning to hit the area late Wednesday morning.

Rain, snow, sleet and a breeze for Wednesday.



Wind ramps up tonight and tomorrow as steady rain/sleet/snow tapers to showers for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/qMAaMD3L1Q — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) April 3, 2024

Town leaders in Scituate, where fishermen were tying up their boats Wednesday morning, said that even though weather like this is old hat for many residents, it’s still important to prepare and get ready – making sure sub pumps are in working order, clearing downspouts, and reporting clogged catch basins.

Nor'easter brings strong wind and potential for coastal flooding tonight/tomorrow. We'll talk about the timing and impacts on @7News at noon. pic.twitter.com/VB2AN9aTfz — Melanie Black (@MelanieBlackWx) April 3, 2024

With snow moving in tonight, many people in northern Worcester County are preparing for the possibility of a spring snowstorm.

In Leominster, plow drivers were preparing for what could be a few inches of snow.

“It is the real deal,” said plow operator Dennis Leger. “I’ve seen some in May, it’s not surprising.”

Not sure if this is the calm before the storm or it is the storm but standby spring we have sleet raining down in Leominster right now and by tomorrow morning it may be a day to pull out the shovels and snow plows #7news pic.twitter.com/xRjPKnupQ8 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 3, 2024

