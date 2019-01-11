Natick police seek help identifying 3 women who stole 10 Louis Vuitton bags

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick are turning to the public for help in identifying three women who authorities say stole 10 Louis Vuitton bags from a store in the town on Tuesday night.

Shortly before closing, the women entered the store with bolt cutters in hand, snipped security cables and fled with the bags, according to the Natick Police Department. The bags were estimated to be worth about $9,950.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The women fled the area in a grey Infinity sedan with a sunroof. Their license plate was said to be covered with what looked to be a trash bag.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

