Natick police seek help identifying attempted break-in suspect

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with an attempted house break-in earlier Thursday.

The man attempted to force his way into a home on Porter Road around 9:45 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A surveillance camera recording shows a black or Hispanic man in his 20’s or early 30’s wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a water bottle as he tries to gain access to the home.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Natick police detectives at 508-647-9520.

Residents are asked to be especially vigilant if someone they do not know is found in their neighborhood.

An investigation is ongoing.

