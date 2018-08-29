BOSTON (WHDH) - National Grid union workers plan to rally outside the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities building Wednesday morning amid contract negotiations.

Gas workers with United Steel Workers Locals 12003 and 12012 will gather at 1 South Station in Boston at 9 a.m. “to raise awareness of the safety consequences of National Grid’s lockout of 1,200 of its most experienced employees,” according to a union media advisory.

The union says more than 50 safety violations have been observed and reported with the DPU since the lockout began and replacement workers took over.

Union workers are negotiating their contracts with the National Grid.

“The company’s goal is to force workers to accept a contract that slashes benefits for young workers, and that allows inexperienced – and cheap – contract workers to handle gas projects,” the union’s media advisory read.

USW Locals 12003 and Local 12012 represent about 1,250 gas workers in more than 85 Massachusetts cities and towns.

