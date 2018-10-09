Natural Light releases 77-pack of beer

(WHDH) — Beer comes in lots of groupings. There are the six-pack, the 12-pack, and 30-rack.

But Anheuser-Busch is going really big with its Natural Light. For a limited time, it’s offering a 77-pack.

Natural Light announced the new hexagon-shaped pack on twitter, saying “nod to the year of our creation, 1977.”

For undisclosed reasons, it’s only being offered in College Park, Maryland.

The 77-pack contains a total of 70,315 calories and weighs 65 pounds.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

