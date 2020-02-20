(WHDH) — Millions of children’s water bottles are being recalled for a second time due to a choking hazard.

Contigo recalled 5.7 million Kids Cleanable water bottles in the United States, as well as 157,000 in Canada and 28,000 in Mexico, after receiving 427 reports of the clear silicone spout detaching from the bottles, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In 27 of those incidents, the spouts had reportedly been found in the children’s mouths.

The company had recalled the water bottles last year but now the replacement lids pose the same choking risk.

The silicone spout sits on a black base with a black cover.

The water bottles come in three sizes — 13, 14 and 20 ounces — and various colors.

They were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through Feb.7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bottles immediately and to contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive a free water bottle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)