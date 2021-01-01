Nearly 80,000 coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 80,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts to frontline workers and long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health announced that as of Tuesday, a total of 78,643 first doses have been administered.

They also shared that 138,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 146,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been shipped to Massachusetts.

Healthcare workers were the first to begin getting vaccinated in the state, followed by residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Quincy first responders also received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week.

The mayor signed an agreement early in the pandemic to provide service members and their families with vaccines as soon as it became available.

Other emergency personnel and first responders throughout the Bay State are expecting to be vaccinated next week.

This comes after the Department of Public Health announced that 190 communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus transmission.

