Neighbors of kidnapping suspect alarmed after missing woman found in his car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island neighborhood is on edge this week after learning that a missing Boston woman who triggered a five-day search was found in the trunk of their neighbor’s car Thursday afternoon.

“It is surprising because he is a nice guy,” said Joey who lives in the apartment directly below Louis D. Coleman III who is facing several criminal charges in connection to the death and disappearance of a Lynn woman. “But who knows now. Nowadays you don’t know.”

Police officers could still be seen scouring the Providence apartment complex hours after Coleman was taken into custody on several criminal charges, including refusal to report the young mother’s death, intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body..

Joey said he often heard Coleman stumbling in and out of his apartment and Thursday morning was no exception.

“I heard someone hurrying up,” Joey said. “He was opening drawers and shutting drawers.”

Now, Joey says his thoughts are with the Correia family.

Police in Providence are now waiting for Coleman to be extradited to the Ocean State where he will face additional charges.

