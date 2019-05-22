New 23,000-square-foot restaurant with concert space opens at Patriot Place in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A new 23,000-square-foot restaurant with space to host concerts has opened its doors at Patriot Place in Foxborough where the popular Toby Keith’s once was.

Six String Grill and Stage is located at 275 Patriot Place across from the Hilton Garden Inn. It is designed to pay homage to country and rock-and-roll music. The interior features an array of decorations including a commissioned portrait of Dolly Parton made out of 15,000 guitar picks and a stunning chandelier made entirely of drum sets.

The restaurant, which is operated by The Briar Group, has a 400-seat dining room and a menu that boasts American classics, southern-style fare, and more.

An 80-seat bar comes equipped with a mix of creative cocktails, cold beers and local craft brews from 16 taps, and wine. Looking to catch the big game? The restaurant has prime viewing areas with 34, 60, and 75-inch televisions, in addition to three high-definition projection screens.

Marquee national acts, up-and-coming music makers, and local artists are slated to take the stage at the restaurant every weekend.

Here’s a look at some upcoming shows:

Martin and Kelly with Old Town Acoustic, May 23

Jake Ash Band, May 24

Annie Brobst Band with Tim Buono, May 25

WHISKEY6, May 26

Kevin Herchen Band with Old Town, May 30

T6R, May 31

Tailgates Down, June 13

DBB, June 14

Timmy Brown, June 15

Old Town LIVE!, June 27

“We are excited to bring the talent and experience we’ve been building in and around Boston to new levels with the addition of Six String,” said Kimberley Ring, a representative for The Briar Group. “We look forward to joining the epicenter of Patriot Place and are eager to become a part of the thriving Foxborough community.”

Six String is now open for lunch, dinner, and nightlife fun. Brunch and other events are expected in the future.

