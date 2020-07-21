New 800,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opening in Revere this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new 800,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station is slated to open in Revere this week, the online retail giant announced Tuesday.

The delivery station at 135 American Legion Highway will create more than 200 full-time and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers, company spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said in a news release.

Delivery stations power the last mile of the order fulfillment process, according to Amazon. Packages are transported to delivery stations from fulfillment centers, are sorted, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

In celebration of the Revere station launch, Amazon assembled 30 care packages for frontline workers and delivered them to staff at Melrose-Wakefield and Salem hospitals, Revere and Malden fire departments, and Cataldo Ambulance Services, Hawkins said.

