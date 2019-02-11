NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man accused of fatally stabbing a 27-year-old man in New Bedford is set to face a judge on Monday.

William Macomber, 55, is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection to the death of Steven Doyle, of New Bedford, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 291 Emerson St. just after midnight Sunday found Doyle suffering from a stab wound to the chest, Quinn said.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they spoke with several witnesses and developed information that led to Macomber’s arrest.

