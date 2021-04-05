New Boston tourism campaign promotes diversity in the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - A city-funded tourism ad campaign is looking to promote an “All Inclusive Boston” and focus on diversity in the city.

The campaign, which has a tagline “Maybe you don’t know Boston,” promotes minority businesses and attractions that may be less well-known. Work on the campaign started under former Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration and organizers said new Mayor Kim Janey represented the diversity the promotion is intended to highlight.

“This is a historic moment with the first Black, first female mayor and a campaign that celebrates Boston’s rich vibrant diversity. What could be more appropriate,” said communications consultant Colette Phillips, who is working on the campaign.

“I think this is a powerful way to showcase all that is so amazing about our city. That is already here. That has been changing over time. And to see it in this campaign altogether I just think is incredible,” Janey said.

The campaign is promoting Latinx-, LGBTQ-and Black-owned businesses including the Frugal Bookstore in Nubian Square, the city’s only Black-owned bookstore and Suya Joint restaurant in Roxbury.

“The uniqueness of Boston is what we all bring together and put on the plate. So, food is definitely something that everybody should give it a try,” said Suya Joint owner Cecelia Lizotte.

“There are plenty of places that people can go where Black and Latino people live that they don’t normally visit that they should visit,” said Frugal Bookstore owner Leonard Egerton. “We welcome them.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)