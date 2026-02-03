BOSTON (WHDH) - New Commuter Rail fare gates at South Station were under wraps and out of order five weeks after first going into use.

The gates were covered in brown tarps and shrink wrap on Monday, allowing commuters to pass through them without paying a fare.

“The South Station fare gates were taken out of service last week in the wake of a major winter storm that delivered heavy snow accumulations and bitter cold temperatures,” a Keolis spokesperson said. “Keolis and Scheidt & Bachmann are assessing the impacts from the snow and taking necessary actions to return the gates to service as soon as possible.”

During the recent snowstorm, high winds brought a large amount of snow into the station’s concourse area, impacting the use of the gates.

Officials are working on a long-term plan so the gates can reliably operate at South Station.

