New England Patriots players spend off day serving pizza to local veterans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some New England Patriots players spent their off day Tuesday volunteering and serving lunch to local veterans.

“It was really nice to just interact with different veterans and see that everyone still has great spirit, that everyone still has positive vibes,” special teams guru Brandon King said.

King, along with linebacker Calvin Munson, handed out pizza, signed autographs and took photos with veterans at the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston.

The veterans were thrilled to get a chance to meet the players during the NFL’s monthlong “Salute to Service” campaign.

“Definitely the highlight of my month, you kidding me?” Army veteran John Poulack said. “Forget about Thanksgiving. This was it!”

“I’m sure right now they have busy days and to spend their time down here with us, that’s pretty cool,” Navy veteran Stephen Brennan added.

King’s fiancee, a member of the Army Reserve, just returned home from training in San Antonio. He says her service helps him realize how much veterans and their families sacrifice.

“With her, just the little weekend that she leaves, she’s dearly missed,” he said. “I couldn’t even fathom someone being deployed and you have to think about that every day.”

The NFL holds the campaign every November in honor of those who have served the United States.

“It’s just great to be able to give back to all these people. They’ve given so much for us, so it’s nice to be able to meet them,” Munson said. “They’re giving us so much support. It’s nice to give them support. It’s just great all the way around.”

For Poulack and Brennan, getting to rub elbows with members of their favorite team was simply an unforgettable moment of joy.

“There’s nothing better than the Patriots, seriously, aside from my Commonwealth and my country,” Poulack said.

Others players visited with veterans at the VA Hospital in Brockton.

