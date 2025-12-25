BOSTON (WHDH) - At the St. Francis house, the Christmas cheer isn’t just felt, it’s shared, one plate at a time.

“Joyful,” Antonio Burgos said. “I am with one of my best friends and I feel so relaxed.”

Antonio Burgos and Joe Bartaro met at a library a few months ago. Now they are breaking bread together.

“It means friendship, community, a chance to be around people and socialize and appreciate the time we have to spend with each other,” Bartaro said.

I get to enjoy the food, being able to come to a warm environment, and get out of the cold,” Burgos said.

Hundreds of warm meals were served with some just as nourishing. Hope.

“There is no greater joy for me,” Karen LaFrazia said, President and CEO of the St. Francis house. “I am humbled and its my privilege to serve these men and women everyday.”

The Christmas feast is made possible by a Medfield family, who donated $25,000.

“They are our Christmas angel, the mother in this family used to come here in high school and she’d volunteer,” LaFrazia said.

Volunteers served trays of turkey, mashed potatoes, warm bread, and cookies.

“People are thankful,” Greg Tully said, a volunteer. “You see them sitting here and they don’t have very much and they thank you for giving them a glass of juice. many of them say ‘Merry Christmas’ to us and I say ‘Merry Christmas’ back and I get goosebumps.”

For many guests, it’s a moment of warmth in the coldest season.

Hundreds of meals were served as hundreds of reminders of the spirit of the season.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)