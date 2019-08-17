New Hampshire man dies in Maine motorcycle crash

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire man has died in a motorcycle crash in Maine.

The Cumberland County sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Timothy McNamara was riding a motorcycle in Bridgton when he lost control while passing a car Friday night. He went off Kansas Road and hit a utility pole. The sheriff’s office says McNamara died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

