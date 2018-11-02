New Hampshire police urge parents to check Halloween candy after needle found in Snickers bar

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are urging all parents to inspect Halloween candy after a resident found sewing needles in several pieces of candy, officials said.

The resident told police that he and his child had been trick-or-treating in the area of Kelly Road but that he did not know which home the candy came from.

The Salem Police Department shared photos of the contaminated candy, including a Snickers bar with a needle in it.

Anyone who comes across a suspicious package is asked to report it to police.

Sewing needles were also found in Twizzlers candy in Marshfield, Massachusetts. A piece of metal was found in a Now and Later in Sturbridge and a nail was found in a Hershey’s bar in Oak Bluffs.

An investigation is ongoing in all of the communities.

