MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire primary election got underway Tuesday, and voters are casting their ballots across the Granite State for a key United States Senate seat to replace the outgoing Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown is campaigning to go back to Washington, but this time as a New Hampshire Senator. Brown insists his Granite State roots run deep.

“I’m from here. I was born here. I’ve had a house here since 1990,” Brown said. “My family goes back since 1717, and, you know, I’ve been so active in the community.”

John Sununu’s family name is even more well-known in New Hampshire, but the 61-year-old said he has gone door to door to introduce himself to residents and let them know about the issues he cares about.

“This campaign for me has been town to to town, person to person,” Sununu said. “Talking about affordability means bringing down the cost of living on housing, energy, and healthcare. Reform means shake up Washington.”

Sununu and Brown are part of a crowded Republican ballot. They are joined by candidates Tom Alciere, Sky Danley, Andy Martin, Mary Maxwell, Richard McMenamon II, and Sabrina Smith.

On the Democratic side, Congressman Chris Pappas brought along retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen while campaigning in Hampton. Shaheen said Pappas is the best candidate to carry on her work.

“People know me. They know me from the community here, the work that I’ve been doing here on their behalf in Congress. Trying to stand up and fight back, and put our state on the right path for the future,” Pappas said.

Scientist and first-time candidate Karishma Manzur is hoping to ride a wave of new faces shaking up Democratic races across the country.

“People are just rising up. Regular people who are saying we’re not owned by corporations. We’re not owned by pacs. We’re not owned by lobbyists. We’re just regular people who are frustrated,” Manzur said.

Pappas and Manzur are on the Democratic primary ballot along with David Jarvis, Maxwell Saal, and John Vail.

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