New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10
— Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
— Singapore: 84
— South Korea: 51, 1 death
— Thailand: 35
— Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death
— Malaysia: 22
— Vietnam: 16
— Germany: 16
— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
— Australia: 14
— France: 12 cases, 1 death
— United Kingdom: 9
— United Arab Emirates: 9
— Canada: 8
_Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3
— Italy: 3
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1
