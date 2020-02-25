Newburyport man charged in attack that left elderly woman with serious injuries

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newburyport man was arrested on Tuesday morning after he violently attacked an elderly woman, leaving her with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officers conducting a wellness check at 18 Strong Street around 11:50 a.m. found a 70-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Thomas Bradbury was arrested and taken to Anna Jaques Hospital for evaluation.

He is slated to be arraigned at a later date on a charge of domestic assault and battery on a person 60.

The incident remains under investigation.

