NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Newport police are investigating a suspicious death at a local hotel.

On Monday, around 10:10 a.m., Newport, Rhode Island, police say they responded to the Harbor Base Inn to make a death notification regarding a 66-year-old man who jumped from the Mount Hope Bridge.

When they arrived, police say they found Terry Costello, 85, dead inside the room. After an autopsy, police have deemed his death suspicious, and an investigation is active and ongoing.

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