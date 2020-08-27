Newton boy battling brain cancer gifted pool from Make-a-Wish Foundation

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy battling brain cancer has been gifted a brand new outdoor pool to lift his spirits during the pandemic.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation gave Johnny Morris of Newton the pool, which has been a welcomed distraction for him this summer.

Morris has been dealing with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma which is an extremely aggressive childhood cancer, his parents tell 7News.

“He’s just so strong and so fierce that he just keeps coming out on top,” his father said, adding that his son was diagnosed with brain cancer at 7 months old.

Despite more than 40 rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and treatment, Johnny continues to stay optimistic and is enjoying his outdoor pool.

“John and his sister Madison are big swimmers, and this year with the pandemic especially it’s been incredible. It’s very therapeutic for him,” his father said.

