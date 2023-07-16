NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with the beating death of his wife in their home on Brookline Street on Saturday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting an ongoing assault inside the home around 8:20 p.m. found Nancy Hanson, 54, suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, police said. She was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she died.

A preliminary investigation suggests her husband, Richard Hanson, 64, hit her with one of more objects multiple times.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide and the cause was blunt force trauma.

Hanson was issued a restraining order in Newton District Court on Thursday, July 13, which Newton police were attempting to service.

He is being ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Newton District Court.

In a statement, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said, “Our community is reeling and I know so many of you are feeling unsettled. This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders, and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone.”

No additional information was immediately available.

