Newton Police looking to identify suspicious car after 5 house break-ins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are asking for the public’s help to identify people suspected in five home break-ins Friday night, including one where residents were at home.

Officials said two men left a silver Infiniti outside a home that was broken into and were later seen rushing back to the car. Homes on Chapel Street, Clarendon Street, Highland Avenue, Kensington Street, and Warwick Road were broken into.

“Everything had been rifled through,” said Suzanne Winton, whose home was broken into while she was out to dinner. “Computers, laptop, jewelry, it was all gone… I’m just incredibly grateful that I wasn’t here.”

Four of the houses were unoccupied during the break-ins but one person saw an intruder in her home, police said.

Officials said at least one home was broken into by a person who climbed on a gas grill in the back yard to get to a second-floor window, and said residents should remove potential climbing tools from their yards.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)