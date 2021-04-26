Newton police rescue raccoon perched on top of Mass. Pike lamp post

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Fire Department was called to help a racoon who found itself perched in a precarious position Monday.

The animal managed to climb up to the top of a light pole on the Massachusetts Turnpike where it got stuck.

Police had to shut down one lane of traffic for a time around 6:30 p.m. to complete the rescue.

They were able to capture the raccoon and bring him back down to the ground safely.

